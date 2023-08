President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the system of military-medical commissions works poorly, immorally and announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on this issue in two weeks. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The issue of military-medical commissions. Now this system is not working well. The way they treat soldiers, the way they treat their tasks... Just immoral. In two weeks, a meeting of the NSDC on this issue will be held. Now check, prepare proposals. Decisions will also be," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, after holding a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the results of the audit of military registration and enlistment offices, said that all regional "military commissars" would be dismissed, officers directly participating in the hostilities would be appointed in their place after they passed the inspection of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the electronic queue for passing military-medical commissions has already worked, but its implementation is too slow.