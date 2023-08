On the morning of August 28, the russian occupying forces hit Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, with missiles, using tactical aviation. As a result of the attack, the country houses were destroyed and damaged, and a farm building caught fire.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"In the morning, the russian army, using tactical aviation from the south, hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles," the message says.

According to Lysak, two country houses were destroyed, and five more were mutilated.

It is reported that there are no dead or injured. The consequences of the impact are being clarified.

In addition, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol District twice with heavy artillery. In the evening, it targeted the Marhanets Community and the Myrove Community at night.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an industrial facility was damaged overnight into August 28, the russian army hit the Poltava Region.