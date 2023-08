New blast in Crimea. Base of Coast Guard Brigade, which renounced Ukrainian oath in 2014, hit

On August 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the base of the 126th Separate Guards Brigade of the Coast Guard of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said this in the comment LIGA.net.

He confirmed that the Ukrainian military attacked the base of the russian brigade. It is located in the village of Perevalne in the Crimea.

Yusov noted that this is not the first time that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck at this unit of the invaders.

"As Major General Kyrylo Budanov said in the last interview: Ukraine can now defeat and implement operations anywhere in the occupied Crimea. There will also be a lot of news there in the near future," Yusov said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence added that at the moment it is known about the killed and injured occupiers, but this information still needs to be clarified.

Earlier today, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported with reference to subscribers that an explosion occurred in Perevalne.

Later, the channel wrote that after the "blast," a large number of ambulance cars were seen moving from Perevalne in the direction of Sevastopol.

The 126th Separate Coast Guard Brigade is a unit that was formed in 2014 on the basis of the 36th Separate Coast Guard Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After a three-week blockade during the annexation of Crimea, the unit almost in full force refused the oath and became part of the russian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, August 24, special forces of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine landed on the Tarkhankut Cape, in the west of the occupied Crimea.

And the day before, on August 23, the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which is considered the best air defense system of the russian army, was destroyed in Crimea.