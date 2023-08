As of August 25, agricultural enterprises harvested 28.769 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 6,531,000 hectares with a yield of 44 centners per hectare.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, 5.766 million tons of barley have been ground on an area of 1,484,000 hectares with a yield of 38.9 centners per hectare.

21.939 million tons of wheat were also collected from an area of 4,647,000 hectares with a yield of 47.2 centners per hectare and 385,600 tons of peas from an area of 154,000 hectares with a yield of 25 centners per hectare.

Besides, 14,420 tons of millet were ground from an area of 8,210 hectares with a yield of 17.6 centners per hectare and 2,920 tons of buckwheat from an area of 1,980 hectares with a yield of 14.7 centners per hectare.

Other grain and leguminous crops were ground in the volume of 661,900 tons on an area of 237,000 hectares.

The Odesa Region remains the leader in threshing of grain - 3.2 million tons; the Dnipropetrovsk Region follows suite - 2.6 million tons; then - the Vinnytsia Region - 2.3 million tons.

The Zaporizhzhia Region threshed most of the areas - 96%.

Besides, 15 regions have finished harvesting rapeseed, now it has been threshed on an area of 1,389,000 hectares, 3,985,000 tons of seeds have been threshed at a yield of 28.7 centners per hectare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, harvesting began in Ukraine late in June.

Earlier, farmers completed the sowing of spring crops.

A total of 12.75 million hectares of grain, leguminous and oilseeds, as well as 213,000 hectares of sugar beet are planted.

In particular, grain and legumes were sown on an area of ​ ​ 5.672 million hectares, sunflower sowing was carried out on an area of ​ ​ 5.308 million hectares.