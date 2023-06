Farmers of the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions have begun harvesting winter barley.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Harvesting has already been carried out on an area of ​ ​ 4,800 hectares with a yield of 26.5 centners per hectare.

Currently, 12,600 tons of grain of the new crop has been ground.

The leaders in threshing are agricultural producers of the Odesa Region with an indicator of 4,000 hectares, while in terms of yield the farmers of the Mykolaiv Region are the leaders - 32.0 centners per hectare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, farmers completed sowing spring crops.

A total of 12.75 million hectares of cereals, legumes and oilseeds, as well as 213,000 hectares of sugar beet were sown.

In particular, 5.672 million hectares of grain and legumes were sown; sunflower sowing was carried out on an area of ​ ​ 5.308 million hectares.