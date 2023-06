Agrarians have completed the sowing of spring crops.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 12.75 million hectares of cereals, legumes and oilseeds, as well as 213,000 hectares of sugar beet were sown.

In particular, grain and legumes were sown on 5.672 million hectares, of which: spring wheat - 280,000 hectares, spring barley - 821,900 hectares, peas - 139,300 hectares, oats - 150,100 hectares, corn - 4,043,500 hectares, buckwheat - 120,700 hectares, millet - 51,100 hectares.

Sunflower sowing was carried out on an area of 5,307,500 hectares, soybeans - 1,779,800 hectares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to sow more than 13 million hectares of agricultural land this year.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in the harvest of grain and leguminous crops by 16.6% or 8.8 million tons to 44.3 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

At the same time, the gross production of oil crops is expected to increase to 19.2 million tons against 18.2 million tons the previous year.