Ukraine returns another 22 soldiers from Russian captivity, the youngest is 23 years old - Yermak

Ukraine returned another 22 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 22 more Ukrainian soldiers were returned home from captivity. They are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two of them officers, enlisted and non-commissioned officers. They took part in battles in various directions, among the released are wounded. The oldest of our soldiers turned 54 years old, the youngest - 23 years old," he said.

Yermak added that all those freed will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and will receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists.

He emphasized that Ukraine should return all Ukrainians from captivity.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported on the Telegram channel that this was the 48th exchange that was successfully carried out, so far 2,598 Ukrainians have returned home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, Ukraine returned another 45 military personnel and 2 civilians from Russian captivity.