Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren considers it realistic to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine in six to eight months, because before that several prerequisites must be fulfilled.

She said this in an interview with European Pravda.

Aircraft transfers will happen as quickly as possible, but six to eight months is the most realistic time frame, Ollongren said.

"The training of aviators has already begun, but we must increase it so that you have enough trained personnel for the combat use of F-16 fighters. It is also important to solve the issue of infrastructure, so here in Ukraine, you are simultaneously working to create the proper infrastructure for this modern aircraft and a very advanced weapons system for it," she said.

Besides, according to her, in parallel there is a discussion of all steps with Washington, because they are to make the decision, because this is their weapons system.

"And we understand that it will take time. According to our estimates, it takes six to eight months to train. But this is already extremely fast. No one has done it so quickly before. Therefore, I hope that we will fit within this time period," said Ollongren.

She doubts that the transfer of aircraft this year is possible.

"On the part of the Netherlands, we need all the prerequisites to be fulfilled first. Namely, that crews be prepared so that we understand that the infrastructure is ready, as well as that we have not only aircraft, but also spare parts, the necessary weapons for them, etc. In view of this, we are realistically counting on next year," the minister said.

Besides, Ollongren added that the exact conditions for the transfer of aircraft are still being discussed.

"We have not yet decided on the exact conditions, and it depends not only on us. It's also an issue where the United States has an important voice. And where the voice of Ukraine also weighs," she said.

Recall, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will receive 42 F-16 fighters from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Ukraine needs 128 fighters for superiority in the sky.