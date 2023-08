Slovenia has joined the declaration of the G7 states (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) on security guarantees for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter on Friday, August 25.

"I am grateful to the Government of Slovenia and personally to Prime Minister Robert Golob for joining the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Our countries share the values of freedom and democracy, as well as the desire for peace and justice for the entire Euro-Atlantic community," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that security guarantees to Ukraine from G7 should convince russian dictator vladimir putin that he should never defeat either Ukraine or the countries that support it.

On July 12, as part of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, it is a step towards the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be valid until Ukraine joins NATO.

The NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions on Ukraine, in particular, noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and conditions are reached.