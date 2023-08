The owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin could have staged his own death, as he had done many times before. This was reported by the British publication Daily Mail on Friday, August 25.

Prigozhin was listed as one of 10 passengers on board the plane that crashed, killing all on board. This happened exactly two months after the unsuccessful march to Moscow, but there is still no confirmation that Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash, the publication writes.

"And this is not the first time that Prigozhin has been declared dead in a plane crash, only to reappear alive and well three days later, prompting some to question whether he might "rise from the dead" a second time. In October 2019, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, an An-27 military plane crashed with eight people on board. At the time, it was reported that Prigozhin was on board, but three days later it was found out that he was alive," the report said.

Prigozhin, 62, became more cautious after the failed coup because he was warned that his life was in danger, the Daily Mail said. It is known that the leader of the russian mercenaries was very concerned about his safety and, according to rumors, was not on board the plane. Sources close to him said that while the plane belonged to him, he usually flew on another plane.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 23, a private Embraer Legacy 600 plane belonging to the head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in the Tver Oblast.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed. Dmitry Utkin, the commander of the Wagner PMC, also flew with him.

We also reported that Prigozhin's plane could have been shot down by S-300 air defense systems that guard the residence of russian dictator vladimir putin on Valdai.