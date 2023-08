Russia wants to call up 450,000 additional soldiers for the war against Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

The aggressor state of russia intends to additionally call up 450,000 people to the army, despite the fact that mobilization in the russian federation has never stopped and continues. This was announced by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Krym.Realiyi on Friday, August 25.

Budanov explained that 20,000-22,000 people are called up every month in russia as part of the so-called "covert mobilization". According to him, approximately 350,000 were drafted last fall, and mobilization in the russian federation has not stopped.

"Now they are considering the option, this issue has not yet been fully resolved, of an additional 450,000 for the draft. This in itself leads to the following question: why such a number, if the losses, as they say, are negligible? Well, you will see, that the truth will be somewhere in the middle," Budanov said.

Finally, the issue of additional conscription of 450,000 people has not yet been resolved, the head of the Defense Intelligence noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 14, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the aggressor state of russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people for the war against Ukraine as part of mass mobilization.

In July, the Financial Times reported that russian dictator vladimir putin is not going to stop the war against Ukraine.

On July 5, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, stated that the aggressor state of russia plans to replenish its army by 500,000 people due to losses in the war against Ukraine.