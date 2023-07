The aggressor state of Russia plans to replenish its army by 500,000 people due to losses in the war against Ukraine. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, in an interview with Ukrinform on Wednesday, July 5.

Hromov said that there is currently no official mobilization in Russia, but the recruitment of servicemen under contract continues. According to him, since the beginning of the spring draft, the occupiers were able to attract only from 6,000 to 15,000 people for contract service.

"Officially, mobilization in the Russian Federation has been suspended. However, measures are being taken to recruit servicemen under contract to equip and replenish units lost in the combat zone. According to the Kremlin's plans, up to 500,000 people are expected to be added to the ranks of the armed forces. But the level of training and provision of servicemen, which sign contracts, is insufficient to perform assigned tasks - they gain the necessary experience directly in the course of hostilities," Hromov said.

In his opinion, the Russian Federation can wage a long war of attrition due to "a significant mobilization resource”.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, Hromov stated that the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state of Russia is capable of producing about 100 missiles per month.

It will be recalled that on June 15, Hromov announced that there are no clear signs of the Russian Federation's preparation for the next wave of large-scale mobilization.

At the same time, as of July 5, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 231,700 soldiers.