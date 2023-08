Let them see what the war is - Danilov commented on the attacks on moscow

Russians should see what war is, because while Ukrainian children, women and elderly people are sitting in shelters, they are in their comfortable homes, including in moscow, where the decision to invade Ukraine was made. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov, stated this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"Tell me, please, if our children, our women, the elderly have to be in shelters, why should russians feel safe in their homes, in their apartments in the city of moscow, from where all these decisions are made, from where these madmen made the decision to attack on our country? This is about justice, by the way. War is always about justice. And the Lord will put everything in its place. And not only our children must suffer, our people must suffer. Let them suffer the same, they will see what the war is," he said.

According to Danilov, russians think that war will never come to their homes, but it already came to them on February 24, when russian dictator vladimir putin decided to attack Ukraine as actively as possible.

He emphasized that powerful pressure should be applied to the russians so that they understand that they are jointly responsible for the war against Ukraine.

"The war will come to russia. And they called this war there themselves," summed up the Secretary of the NSDC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, unknown unmanned aerial vehicles attacked moscow. One of them hit the Expocenter building in the Moscow-City complex.

And on August 11, the moscow authorities had to close Vnukovo Airport due to an attack by an unknown drone.

In addition, on July 30, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation announced an attack by alleged Ukrainian drones that damaged a building in Moscow-City.