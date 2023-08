Overnight into August 25, the enemy struck with air and sea-based missiles from the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Ukrainian defenders destroyed five air targets out of five. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that two Kh-59 guided air missiles from Su-34 aircraft from the Black Sea and two Kalibr cruise missiles from a small missile ship from the Sea of Azov were fired in the direction of the southern regions. The launch of one Shahed strike UAV from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk was also recorded.

All five targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force. Missiles - within the Odesa Region, attack UAV - in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, August 23, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Production and transshipment complexes were hit, grain storage facilities were also damaged.

On the morning of August 22, russian occupation forces attacked Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with an Iskander missile. Dozens of houses, a school building and a higher educational institution, several objects of communal enterprises and transport infrastructure were damaged.