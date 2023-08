Overnight into Wednesday, August 23, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Production and transshipment complexes were hit, grain storage facilities were also damaged.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"This night, for three hours, russian terrorists attacked the south of the Odesa Region with attack drones. The target of the enemy is the civilian infrastructure of the region.

Air defense forces destroyed 9 drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. Unfortunately, there are hits on production and transshipment complexes, where a fire broke out, with a total area of 700 square meters. As of 6 a.m., the fire was contained. Granaries are among the damages," he wrote.

According to Kiper, there are no casualties among the civilian population.

All relevant services are on site. Law enforcement officers record the crimes of terrorists.

We will remind, on the morning of August 22, the russian occupation forces attacked Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with an Iskander missile. Dozens of houses, a school building and a higher educational institution, several objects of communal enterprises and transport infrastructure were damaged.