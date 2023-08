Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, reported that nine russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea, including the Kalibr missile carrier. She told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The ship group was formed in this composition two weeks ago - it ranged from 10-15 ships-boats in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Now they have somewhat increased their presence in the Sea of Azov. There are currently nine units in the Black Sea, among them one missile carrier, equipped with eight Kalibr-type missiles and ready for use," Humeniuk noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that on August 23, an enemy coastal anti-ship missile complex Bastion was hit in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The day before, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov promised that Ukrainians will one day see how the russian occupiers are being destroyed in Crimea.