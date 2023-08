Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that an enemy coastal anti-ship missile complex Bastion was hit in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He announced this in his Telegram.

"In Crimea, the coastal anti-ship missile complex Bastion was hit. It is one of the carriers of the Oniks missile, which the Russians use to attack Ukraine," the message says.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, the occupiers' radar stations were also damaged. He reported that there were 7 explosions in total.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 22, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov promised that Ukrainians will one day see how the russian occupiers are being destroyed in Crimea.

In addition, on the evening of August 22, the sounds of explosions and gunshots were heard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Traffic on the Crimea bridge was temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, noted that the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea will most likely take place through military means.