Russia destroyed 270,000 tons of grain in a month of attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another russian attack on the Danube ports. 13,000 tons of grain were destroyed by the russian federation as a result of the Shahed attack on the port of Izmail. Several private grain terminals and warehouses, cargo infrastructure were damaged at once. Agricultural products were intended for Egypt and Romania," he wrote.

Kubrakov noted that russia systematically hits grain capacities and warehouses to stop agroexport.

"Just this night, the export capacity of the port of Izmail was reduced at 15%, before that there was the port of Reni and 35,000 tons of grain destroyed there. Today it is already the 8th attack on the port infrastructure after russia's withdrawal from the "grain initiative." In total, 270,000 tons of grain were destroyed in a month of attacks on ports," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist troops attacked the Odesa Region twice with strike drones on the night of Wednesday, as a result of enemy attacks, storage facilities and granaries of one of the Danube ports were damaged.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."