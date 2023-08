Attack on the school in Romny. At least 2 educators killed, 3 people wounded

As a result of the russian attack by the Shahed drone on the school in Romny, Sumy Region, at least 2 educators were killed and 3 people were wounded. According to available information, 2 more employees of the institution are under the rubble.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

"In Romny, Sumy Region, the russians destroyed a school and killed at least 2 educators. Their bodies were unblocked by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. 3 more people were wounded. There is information that 2 more employees of the institution are under the rubble," the report says.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 23, in the city of Romny, Sumy Region, an enemy Shahed hit an educational institution, the building was completely destroyed.

In addition, overnight into Wednesday, August 23, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Production and transshipment complexes were hit, grain storage facilities were also damaged. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

Also, on the morning of August 23, the russian occupation forces dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kherson. As a result of the strikes, 6 people were wounded.