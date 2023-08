Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), noted that the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea will most likely take place through military means.

He said this during a speech at a press conference on the eve of the third summit of the Crimea Platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Crimea is part of our territory, and we must liberate it. Moreover, we will liberate it. Most likely, this will happen through military means - if the aggressor country does not realize by that time that it needs to leave our territory. Another we have no option. Any other case regarding Crimea means conservation of the situation, transmission of the war to our descendants, children, grandchildren," he emphasized.

In addition, Danilov emphasized that the aggressor state, the russian federation, having Crimea under its control, will never calm down.

"Only by expelling it (russia - ed.) from Crimea, moving it in the Sea of Azov, we will understand that our state will have certain guarantees of our security, for a certain period of time. There simply cannot be another option," believes the Secretary of the NSDC.

In his opinion, there are several options for the development of events - either Ukraine, together with its partners, puts the terrorist country of the russian federation in its place, or the world will move into a completely different dimension, and this dimension will be very bloody.

"Because, in addition to the russian federation, there are other countries that would love to start this process. And they are now watching how everything will end. And our task, together with our partners, is to fight back (the russians - ed.) and go to the borders of 1991st year. We don't need extra, but we are not going to give ours to anyone. This is our pragmatism," Danilov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov promised that Ukrainians will one day see how the russian occupiers are being destroyed in Crimea.

Meanwhile, some military and officials from the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are skeptical of strikes on the temporarily occupied Crimea.