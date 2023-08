The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 7 billion for laying water pipelines in the Dnipropetrovsk Region in order to overcome the consequences of the russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Government has primarily allocated UAH 1.5 billion for laying three links of water pipelines with a total length of more than 144 km. Today we make a decision to allocate an additional UAH 7 billion to continue work. We are working further so that by winter all residents of the affected cities have access to water," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the other day the first string of water pipeline began to work on the Inhulets-Kriazheve section, which will provide water to 25% of the population of Kryvyi Rih. He added that this work was done in a record short time - 76 days from the moment the station was blown up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, russian terrorist troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of 2 new main water pipelines to provide drinking water to residents of Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marhanets (all - Dnipropetrovsk Region).

Funds are allocated from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression.