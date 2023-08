The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducts investigative actions in territorial recruitment and social support centers (military enlistment offices) and military medical commissions in three regions to find corruption.

This is stated in the message of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the decision of the NSDC, the State Bureau of Investigation, together with other law enforcement agencies, conducts a number of procedural actions in territorial recruitment and social support centers and military medical commissions in many regions of the country.

Today there are searches in a number of military medical commissions of the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kyiv Regions.

Investigative actions take place as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings on the facts of illegal enrichment of military personnel who occupy senior positions in regional and district recruitment and social support centers.

In total, 388 people have been identified in relation to whom there are doubts about the legality of their receipt of military medical commissions’ resolutions on unfitness for military service.

Medical documentation is seized, which can confirm the facts of making illegal decisions about unfitness for military service, personal affairs, etc.

Criminal proceedings are opened under several articles, including under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (excess of power or official authority by a military official, committed under martial law).

At the end of last week, in the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions, as well as in the Kherson and Beryslav District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, SBI employees conducted 15 searches.

Institutions are checked for possible corrupt actions of personnel during general mobilization, illegal "exemption" from mobilization of reserve officers and other persons liable for military service.

Such actions pose a direct threat to the national security of Ukraine and undermine confidence in state institutions.

In the course of previous inspections, several facts of the abuses of military commissars and the unjustified removal of reserve officers from military records on the basis of fictitious certificates of military medical commissions have already been revealed.

Currently, according to the results of inspections, three officials of military enlistment offices were notified of suspicions.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, illegal property worth UAH 8.5 million was found at the former military commissar of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating 112 criminal proceedings regarding the abuse of military commissars.

The SBI detained a head of a military medical commission, who made fictitious certificates of unfitness for service in the army for USD 10,000.