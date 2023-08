The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating 112 criminal proceedings regarding the abuses of military commissars.

This is stated in the message of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the SBI has been investigating 112 proceedings against officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers.

Based on the results of this work, 15 indictments have already been sent to court.

"The motives for the "popular" offenses of military commissars are their own profit, for the sake of which they neglect both conscience and responsibility for the fate of the country. The SBI is intensifying the fight against crimes in military commissars and warns that any schemes will be exposed, and the guilty will be brought to justice. Currently, the verification of the activity and lifestyle of employees of the territorial recruitment and social support centers is ongoing. All violations will receive a principled and uncompromising assessment in accordance with the Criminal Code," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Poltava Region, a military commissar tore off a subordinate's ear and beat him until he lost consciousness.

Law enforcement officers detained the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk military commissars for corruption.