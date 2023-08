The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) found signs of a criminal offense related to corruption at Anatolii Pikal, the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional territorial center of recruitment and social support.

This is stated in the materials of the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the monitoring of the lifestyle of the military commissar, signs were found that testify to his illegal enrichment of almost UAH 8.5 million.

In the declaration for 2020, Pikalo stated that neither he nor his relatives have any monetary assets.

However, monitoring established that his father had acquired movable and immovable property worth UAH 7,889,650 over the past 4 years:

two apartments in Dnipro worth UAH 1,776,000 and UAH 698,950;

VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT car worth UAH 359,700;

FORD RANGER car worth UAH 780,000;

AUDI A6 car worth UAH 1,875,000;

VOLKSWAGEN ID.6 car worth UAH 1,300,000.

The father of the military commissar also became the founder and ultimate beneficial owner of a company with a charter capital of UAH 1,100,000, formed at the expense of his own cash.

In July 2023, this company acquired a share of a shopping complex in the Dnipropetrovsk Region worth UAH 1,150,000.

Since the size of all these assets exceeds the amount of legally received income of the father of the military commissar by almost UAH 6 million, they could have been purchased on behalf of the military commissar himself and at the expense of funds, the legitimacy of sources of which has not been confirmed.

In addition, last year the wife of the military commissar received USD 65,000 (equivalent to UAH 2,600,000) as a gift from her father.

She explained that the donated funds were accumulated over the course of his work, however, this raised doubts in the NACP, since the total legal income of the father throughout his life is much less.

In 2021, the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional territorial center of recruitment and social support himself also acquired several real estate properties: two land plots, as well as a residential building.

The NACP established that the combined income of the military commissar and his relatives from legal sources is significantly lower than the value of all the acquired above-mentioned assets.

All the collected facts were transferred by the NACP to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region to include them in the materials of the criminal proceedings and to carry out a pre-trial investigation regarding the military commissar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chief military commissar of the Dnipropetrovsk Region bought property worth millions during the 1.5 years of the war.