Russia brings to sea 3 missile carriers with total salvo of up to 20 Kalibrs - Humeniuk

The situation in the Black Sea is currently tense, because the ship group of the aggressor country is strengthened by three missile carriers.

The spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the Espreso TV channel.

According to her, in total, the russians brought into the sea at once three carrier ships of Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles of this type. Among them is the new Cyclone ship.

At the same time, the russian occupiers conducted "reconnaissance by combat" of our air defense using single strike drones.

"This means that 2 surface and 1 underwater missile carriers are ready for use in Ukraine," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, russia brought an underwater missile carrier and a missile ship to the Black Sea on duty.

Earlier, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the South Security and Defense Forces, said that the russian fleet is panically maneuvering in the Black Sea after drone attacks.

Humeniuk also recalled that the enemy has the practice of using missile carriers just from the bays.