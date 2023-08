The russians took a missile ship into the Black Sea, increasing the presence of Kalibr cruise missiles at sea to 12 units. This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The enemy has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. In addition to the submarine, a small missile ship has been launched. Accordingly, the number of Kalibr missiles has been increased to 12," the message says.

The missile threat level is very high.

It was also reported yesterday that the russians had deployed one submarine missile carrier, equipped with four Kalibr cruise missiles, on combat duty in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Security and Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk said that the russian fleet is panicking in the Black Sea after the drone attacks.

In addition, drone attacks on russian vessels in the Black Sea were commented on in the Pentagon.