In the Black Sea, there is currently a little panic among the occupiers. They dispersed their ship groups as much as possible in the area that they once considered safe for themselves and their fleet.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the South Defense and Security Forces, told about this on the air of the telethon, TSN writes.

"But now security for them is maneuvers. Ten ships are in the Black Sea, one in the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers have been brought to their base points after a massive missile-drone attack, when they were fired powerfully, they need re-equipment," she said.

Humeniuk also reminded that the enemy has a practice of using missile carriers simply from bays.

"Therefore, there is no panic, just awareness of the combat situation. The enemy still has rocket launchers, rockets are also there, and they continue to produce them. They can be used - for 2-3 hours and returned to the combat lines for missile launches," she emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 4, it became known about the attack of naval drones on the port city of Novorossiysk.

The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of Russia acknowledged the attack, but, as usual, announced its "repulsion". After some time, footage of the damaged ship hit the network. Agency sources in the SSU confirmed the special operation in the Novorossiysk Bay, as a result of which the amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged.