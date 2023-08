Sweden does not intend to transfer fourth-generation JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine, since the country itself needs combat aviation to ensure its own safety.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, stated this on the air of the Swedish channel TV4, his words are quoted by European Pravda.

According to him, Sweden is a geographically large country, so it needs a large number of weapons for its own protection.

Kristersson also recalled that Sweden is not yet a member of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), and therefore it should rely only on itself for its protection.

Kristersson’s words came amid a recent statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall, on August 19, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian pilots began introductory training on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, it became known that the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

The exact number of aircraft that the Netherlands is ready to transfer to Ukraine is not yet known. 42 F-16 are in service with the country.

We also reported that Denmark will also provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. The Royal Danish Air Force has 19 such vehicles.