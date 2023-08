Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has banned mass religious, cultural and sports events in Kyiv for the National Flag Day and Independence Day on August 23 and 24. Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since, for security reasons, the city does not plan mass events on Independence Day of Ukraine, I issued a separate instruction to the deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration, heads of the capital's district state administrations not to allow approval of non-state mass events of religious, cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and other nature in the capital on August 23 and 24," he said.

Klitschko appealed to the heads of the main departments of the National Police and the State Emergency Service in Kyiv to take additional measures to protect public order and safety of participants in the celebration of the National Flag of Ukraine Day, Independence Day of Ukraine, planned at the state level.

The mayor also urged Kyiv residents and guests of the capital on August 23 and 24 to be as careful and cautious as possible and not to neglect air raid alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the aggressor country russia may resort to another act of missile terrorism on Independence Day of Ukraine.

The Kyiv City State Administration previously announced that it does not plan to hold mass events on Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24.

On Saturday, August 19, the russians fired on the center of Chernihiv. A missile attack on the Drama Theater in the city center killed 7 people, the number of wounded is about 150 people.