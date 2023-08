On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the aggressor country Russia can commit another act of missile terrorism. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with the Оbozrevatel.com.

"Of course, on Ukraine's Independence Day, aggressive Russia can resort to another act of missile terrorism. This can happen a day earlier or later. Or last a few days and a few waves. Actually, I do not think that this may surprise any of the Ukrainians," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

He stressed that the recommendations for citizens remain the same, which are valid throughout the period of large-scale war: you hear the alarm - go to a shelter.

Vadym Skibitskyi added that Independence Day of Ukraine is the most important public holiday. Many generations of Ukrainians fought for statehood, and this value motivates current fighters for freedom and liberation of Ukraine to continue hard and creative work.

"Not in Ukrainian cities, but in Russia they should be alarmed before our Independence Day, as on any other day, because while the occupiers are on our land, Muscovy will not see and feel quiet life," the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat noted that you can expect anything from the enemy at any time, but on Independence Day of Ukraine the military will control the situation in a more enhanced mode.