AFU destroy 460 more occupiers, 12 tanks and 19 artillery systems. General Staff announces enemy losses per d

Combat losses of russia in Ukraine on Monday morning, August 21, amounted to 460 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 257,930 in the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 19 artillery systems, 14 AFVs and 12 enemy tanks.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 08/21/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 257,930 (+ 460) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,358 (+ 12) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,449 (+ 14) units;

artillery systems - 5,264 (+ 19) units;

MLRS - 719 (+ 2) units;

air defense equipment - 489 units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 316 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 4,309 (+ 5) units;

cruise missiles - 1,406 units;

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,692 (+ 12) units;

special equipment - 794 (+ 4) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the terrorist country russia mobilizes about 20,000 people for the war with Ukraine every month.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people to war against Ukraine as part of a mass mobilization.