Putin's successor is being sought in russia, auditions are being held with candidates - Intelligence

Russia has not yet decided on the successor to president vladimir putin.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is no (successor). In the conditions of a dictatorship, determining a successor in advance is an extremely risky thing for people who make decisions. But, of course, internal processes are ongoing," he said.

According to him, at the same time, a kind of castings of candidates take place, but it is not done in a democratic and open way.

Yusov added that putin's regime is already doomed.

"In the political sense, (putin) definitely doesn't have long left. If we talk about his existence physically, then in principle, few people are interested in it. Strategically, his regime is doomed, as is the current form of existence of the russian federation," stressed the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation Nikolai Patrushev was probably assassinated the other day. In the russian federation, information about both the attempt itself and its investigation is kept under strict secrecy.

According to the media, patrushev is putin's likely successor.

The Deputy Head of the Administration of the president of the russian federation sergey kiriyenko wants to replace vladimir putin as the president of the russian federation.