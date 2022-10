Russian President's Administration First Deputy Head Kiriyenko Wants To Become New Russian President - Budanov

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko wants to replace Vladimir Putin as President of the Russian Federation.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with the Internet publication Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, many high-ranking officials and influential politicians of the Russian Federation will compete for the post of president of Russia, including Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, but, according to Budanov, he has no chance.

"Medvedev - no chance. And as for Patrushev's son, his father first of all wants to see him as president. This is the most important person who wants it. Does Patrushev have a chance? Hypothetically, has. But he's not alone there. Kiriyenko also sees himself in the chair," Budanov said.

He believes that Kiriyenko sees himself as the successor "in a more or less peaceful transfer of power."

Budanov did not speak about other candidates.

Kiriyenko recently became the new Kremlin curator of ORDLO issues.

