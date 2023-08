There are about two dozen russian warships in the Black Sea - South Defense Forces

The russians deployed one submarine missile carrier, equipped with four Kalibr cruise missiles, on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported on Saturday, August 19, in the Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

It was noted there that in total there are about two dozen russian warships in the Black Sea.

"As of now, the activity of the russian strategic aviation has not been recorded, the tactical aviation, as a rule, has already flown in by this time, it may become more active closer to dawn in the front-line areas," the military warned.

They noted that the level of danger is high. However, they urged not to panic, but to listen to the alarm signal.

"Safety is above all," the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Earlier, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Security and Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk said that the russian fleet is panicking in the Black Sea after the drone attacks.

In addition, drone attacks on russian vessels in the Black Sea were commented on in the Pentagon.