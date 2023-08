Centrenergo will use 8 power units during the heating season

The Centrenergo energy generating company will use 8 power units with a total capacity of 1,640 MW during the heating season.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to ensure the uninterrupted operation of generation in the autumn-winter period, the power units of Trypilska and Zmiivska TPPs will operate in a "mixed" format - on coal, gas and fuel oil. The coal demand of Zmiivska and Trypilska TPPs for the period October 2023 - March 2024, according to the forecast balance, it is 1.7 million tons. According to the schedule developed by the company, the accumulation of coal is already taking place for the sustainable passage of the autumn-winter period," the message says.

According to the report, the main suppliers under the current contracts are Ukrvuhillia state enterprise, Volynvuhillia state enterprise, Shakhta 1-3 Novohrodivska LLC.

Negotiations are also underway with DTEK, State Enterprise and LLC Shakhta Krasnolymanska.

It is noted that in parallel with this, the supply of gas as an alternative type of fuel until the end of the heating season of the company is guaranteed by Naftogaz Trading gas supply company LLC.

Centernergo also intends to resume the use of Ukrainian-made fuel oil to reduce the cost of 1 kW.

"Physical protection of critical elements of TPPs objects from falling rocket fragments, indirect UAVs attacks and other damage is carried out by installing artificial protective structures around them. Thus, 100% of the installation works have already been completed at the Trypilska TPP and 70% - at the Zmiivska TPP," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 14, the supervisory board of Centrenergo appointed Andrii Churkin as acting director general of the company.

In 2022, Centrenergo increased the loss 7 times to UAH 7.2 billion.

Centerenergo includes three TPPs: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Zmiivska (Kharkiv Region) and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), the total project capacity of which is 7,660 MW.

78.289% of the company's shares belong to the state in the form of the State Property Fund.