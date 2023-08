On August 14, the supervisory board of the state energy-generating company Centrenergo appointed Andrii Churkin as acting director general of the company.

This follows from a statement by the State Property Fund, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Andrii Churkin is a manager with many years of experience in the energy industry. Since September 2020, he has managed Kharkivenergozbut PJSC (65.001% owned by the state in the form of the Federal State of Ukraine)... Churkin should speed up the preparation of Centerenergo for the heating season, as well as solve problems with the company's debts to the energy market and other counterparties," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2023, the supervisory board of Centrenergo terminated the powers of the acting director general of the company, Volodymyr Yehorov, appointing Viktor Spychko as its acting director general.

In 2022, Centrenergo increased its loss seven times to UAH 7.2 billion.

Centerenergo includes three thermal power plants: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk region), Zmiyivska (Kharkiv region), and Trypilska (Kyiv region), the total design capacity of which is 7,660 MW, which is about 14% of the total installed capacity of Ukraine.

78.289% of the company's shares belong to the state through the State Property Fund (SPF).