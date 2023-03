In 2022, according to preliminary data, the Centrenergo energy generating company increased the loss 7 times or by UAH 6.2 billion to UAH 7.235 billion.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The company's assets at the end of 2022 increased by 33% to UAH 12.44 billion; total receivables rose 3.4 times to UAH 5.7 billion, long-term liabilities decreased by 18% to UAH 694 million, current liabilities increased 2.7 times to UAH 16.3 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, Centrenergo sold electricity on the exchange for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Centerenergo includes three thermal power plants: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Zmiyivska (Kharkiv Region), and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), the total design capacity of which is 7,660 MW, which is about 14% of the total installed capacity of Ukraine.

78.289% of the company's shares belongs to the state, represented by the State Property Fund.