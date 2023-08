The special services of the aggressor state of russia are preparing to hold pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to legalize the capture and crimes of the russian army. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday, August 18.

"The kremlin occupation regime is planning to hold fake elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in September 2023. The goal is an attempt to legitimize the occupation and war crimes committed by the russian army. All those involved in the illegal elections will be prosecuted in accordance with Ukrainian legislation and international law, as it happened before with traitors and collaborators," the message says.

The Defense Intelligence called on Ukrainians on the temporarily occupied territories to continue providing information about the pseudo-elections, as well as the following data:

collaborators from among local residents and their curators from the russian federation (personal information, addresses, car numbers, phone numbers, etc.);

so-called members and representatives of occupation administrations;

evidence of falsifications and illegitimacy of fake elections;

deployment points, residential addresses of personnel and management of the occupying forces;

storage warehouses for projectiles and fuel and lubricants;

places of placement, storage and repair of military equipment;

places of placement of electronic signals intelligence and electronic warfare equipment (characteristic feature: antennas and locators);

headquarters and control points of the occupying forces;

places of storage and rotation of air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to recognize as illegitimate the elections that the aggressor country of russia plans to hold in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, the terrorist country of russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month for the war with Ukraine.

We will remind you that the leadership of the russian federation is preparing to hold the so-called "regional" and "municipal" elections in the occupied territories of the east and south of Ukraine.