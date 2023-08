Rada calling on international community not to recognize "elections" that RF plans to hold in occupied territo

The Verkhovna Rada is calling on the international community to recognize as illegitimate the elections that the aggressor country of Russia plans to hold in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

A total of 287 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 9581 with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada is appealing to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies in connection with the intention of the Russian Federation to hold illegal elections to local "authorities" on September 10, 2023 in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Parliament called on the international community:

not to recognize, if they are held, the legitimacy of any "elections" in the temporarily occupied parts of the territory of Ukraine, as well as the legitimacy of the structures that organize them;

not to recognize the legitimacy of any elected body of the Russian Federation, the elections to which will be held in the temporarily occupied parts of the territory of Ukraine or to which as a result of such "elections" representatives of the occupation administrations of Russia in the temporarily occupied parts of the territory of Ukraine will be included;

to prevent the participation of delegations of such authorities of the Russian Federation at all levels in the work of international organizations and their parliamentary structures;

to provide comprehensive assistance in the criminal prosecution of persons who participated in the organization of illegal elections, campaigned, ran for office, observed or otherwise participated in the illegal election process organized by the Russian occupation authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing to hold the so-called "regional" and "municipal" elections in the captured territories of eastern and southern Ukraine.