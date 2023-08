Russian sailors began to be taught to repel attacks by naval drones

The crews of russian ships began to be prepared to counter the naval drones that Ukraine used to attack the Crimea bridge and the ships of the occupiers in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Military Media Center on Friday, August 18.

According to the information of the Ukrainian military, the russians have started to conduct training for the crews of warships and units of the coast guard troops to counter naval drones.

At the same time, the occupiers are conducting exercises aimed at combating sabotage at the bases of the russian fleet in the Black and Azov seas.

It is also reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russian military has begun to improve defensive positions on the coast.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, August 18, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of russia announced an alleged attack by naval drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

We also reported that on August 4, several naval drones attacked the port of novorossiysk, as a result of which the amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged.

It will be recalled that in May of this year, Ukrainian naval drones attacked the russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs in the Black Sea.