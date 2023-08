The ministry of defense of the russian federation has announced an alleged attack by naval drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet on the evening of Thursday, August 18. The ministry also said that the attempt was unsuccessful.

This follows from a statement by russian Telegram channels.

The agency of the aggressor country said that the attack was carried out at around 10:55 p.m., 237 km southwest of Sevastopol.

According to the russians, the attack was repelled by the on-board weapons of the Black Sea Fleet ships - the Pytlyvy patrol ship and the Vasyly Bykov patrol ship. And the drone itself was allegedly destroyed without reaching its goal.

By tradition, the russians blame Ukraine for the attack.

Earlier, the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces South, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the russian fleet is panicking in the Black Sea after the drone attacks.

In addition, drone attacks on russian vessels in the Black Sea were commented on by the Pentagon.