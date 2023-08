Russia claims attack by naval drones on Novorossiysk. Photo and video of occupiers’ damaged military ship appe

The aggressor country of Russia said that two allegedly Ukrainian drones tried to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk (Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation). In Moscow, they say that the drones allegedly did not cause any damage, but the video of the damaged large landing ship of the occupiers ‘Olenegorsky Gornyak’ is published on the Internet.

This is evidenced by reports from the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country and Telegram channels.

Earlier today, around 07:00 a.m., the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the alleged attack of two Ukrainian naval drones on the base of the fleet of the Russian invaders in Novorossiysk.

According to the Russians, both drones were allegedly destroyed by ships guarding the base in Novorossiysk. The drones allegedly did not cause any damage.

The governor of the Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, also reported on the alleged attack of Ukrainian drones on Novorossiysk.

"Our military repelled the attack of two surface drones. There were no casualties or damage. All necessary special services are working on the spot," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Residents of Novorossiysk report the sounds of shooting and explosions. They share photos and videos of alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on the Internet.

At the same time, a number of Russian Telegram channels are publishing photos and videos, probably of the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak.

They show that the large landing ship has a strong roll to its side, which may indicate damage, as a result of which the ship got a hole and took on water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March of this year, the aggressor country of Russia acknowledged the loss of the landing ship Saratov, which was sunk by the Ukrainian military in the port of occupied Berdiansk in 2022.

We will remind that in April 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sank the missile cruiser Moskva, which was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country.