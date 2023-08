Ukraine agrees with Romania to strengthen cooperation in ensuring transit of Ukrainian goods - Shmyhal

Ukraine has agreed with Romania to strengthen cooperation in ensuring the transit of Ukrainian goods.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that on Friday, August 18, during an official visit to Romania, he held important and constructive talks with Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

"Together, we signed a joint intergovernmental statement on strengthening cooperation in ensuring reliable transit of Ukrainian goods," he said.

Shmyhal noted that they, in particular, agreed to restore and improve the transport infrastructure that russia destroyed, ordered the opening of new checkpoints along the common border for road, railway, sea and river connections, develop access roads, railway infrastructure, introduce traffic control mechanisms to reduce congestion, simplify border, customs and phytosanitary control.

Where possible and appropriate, the parties agreed to consider the possibility of coordinated border control for the simplified transit of goods between Ukraine and Romania.

They also agreed to contribute to the transshipment of Ukrainian products in the sea and river ports of Romania.

Shmyhal added that the parties are determined to intensify cooperation in the Danube region by fully using the existing port infrastructure, as well as attracting investment in its development.

He also said that they exchanged notes on the opening of a checkpoint between the settlements of Bila Tserkva and Sighetu Marmatiei, it will work around the clock for passenger and cargo traffic.

Also, the governments of Ukraine and Romania signed an agreement on mutual recognition of education documents. This means that Ukrainians will be able to work in their specialty, being in the territory of a neighboring country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is considering the possibility of using the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria to transport agricultural products as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Romania joined the declaration of the G7 countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) in support of Ukraine, which was presented on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius (Lithuania).