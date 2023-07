Ukraine wants to use waters of Romania and Bulgaria to continue the "grain agreement"

Ukraine is considering the possibility of using the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria for the transportation of agricultural products within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative ("grain agreement").

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, made a corresponding statement on the air of the national telethon.

The Ambassador recalled that by withdrawing from the "grain agreement", the aggressor country of Russia revoked the security guarantees for vessels plying to and from Ukrainian ports.

At the same time, Bodnar expressed hope that the Russians will not resort to all the threats they have repeatedly stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine has created a fund to guarantee such risks, and therefore has the opportunity to attract ships and companies.

"From our point of view, it can be implemented even without using this route, which has already been agreed, but through the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria. This is also a possible option to minimize the risks," Bodnar said.

To implement this, the responsibility of the international community is necessary, the Ambassador added.

This will help Ukraine continue to implement food transportation to countries that need it, as well as put pressure on Russia to prevent its attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, July 18, the Kremlin threatened cargo ships with "security risks" if they export Ukrainian food as part of the "grain initiative" without Russia's participation.

It will be recalled that earlier the executive director of the Agency for Reconstruction and Development Oleksandr Solontay suggested that Russian warships could open fire on ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea.