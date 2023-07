Romania decided to join the declaration of the G7 countries in support of Ukraine, which was presented on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, European Pravda writes.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Luminita Odobescu informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephone conversation about Romania's decision to join the declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Odobescu and Blinken also discussed the latest events in the Black Sea, including the consequences of Russia's decision to suspend participation in the "grain agreement".

They condemned recent Russian attacks on civilians and river and sea infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Odobescu presented the measures that have already been taken by Romania, as well as the measures envisaged in the short and medium term to support transit capacities for agricultural products from Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier Yermak stated that 10 countries have already joined the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine.

In addition, Ukraine wants to use the waters of Romania and Bulgaria to continue the "grain agreement".