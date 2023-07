American F-16 fighter jets can bring down 100% of enemy missiles and drones over Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yurii Ihnat, in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

"It can cover the sky from kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, that is, bring the percentage of shooting down to 100%, now we have 70-80% - this is with strong Russian attacks, with the F-16 this indicator can increase to the maximum. And it will allow us to use cheaper missiles. After all, the purpose of a large air defense system is quite serious," Ihnat said.

He added that anti-aircraft missile systems should protect the skies of Ukraine from Russian aviation in order to control the airspace and protect large cities, objects that are strategic for the state.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that for successful advancement on the front, Ukraine needs a lot of shells and necessarily F-16 fighter jets.

Earlier, Zaluzhnyi spoke with the American General Mark Milley and told him about the counteroffensive of the AFU.