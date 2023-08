Residents of Moscow should expect new drone attacks and there will be more and more. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this in a comment to Kyiv Post.

"The concept of security becomes even more distant for Muscovites... The whole world sees that the Russian defense system, like the entire country that has itself as a leader in the world arms market, is ineffective, outdated and unable to adequately respond to modern challenges," he said.

According to Yusov, this is a symptom of the leadership of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who "continues to lead to the degradation of the public administration system."

"Perhaps this trend will lead Moscow residents to the correct conclusions: to believe or not to believe Russian television and Russian propaganda, to continue or not to continue to support the criminal regime," he suggested.

Yusov expressed the opinion that the number of daily attacks on Russian cities may increase: "Given the dynamics of recent months - the number, geography and intensity, it is quite logical to assume an increase in daily attacks."

At the same time, Yusov noted that there is "some justice" in such strikes.

"Putin's criminal, genocidal war against Ukraine deprived Ukrainians of the ability to use air transport, planes and our airports do not work or are destroyed. Muscovites can feel something similar today," he summed up.

Recall that on August 11, Vnukovo airport was closed in Moscow due to an unknown flying object. There was an explosion in the city itself.

Meanwhile, the new Ukrainian SpyGun drone passed rear tests and was transferred to the combat zone for testing.