The troops of the aggressor state of Russia plan from October to lay the groundwork for their counteroffensive in order to make a big breakthrough in the spring. Newsweek reported this on Thursday, August 17, citing sources in the Ukrainian leadership.

According to the publication, Ukraine has already invested significant resources in the offensive, although the number of losses on both sides remains unknown. Instead, the military leadership is confident in the success of the Armed Forces, since Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly justified and exceeded expectations, Newsweek reports. But stopping without a significant breakthrough in the defense of the invaders can be considered by Western partners as a serious defeat from Russia and increase concern that Ukraine's goal to liberate the entire territory in accordance with the borders of 1991 is too ambitious, the material says.

"The Russians are going to have their own offensive. Ukrainian officials and commanders are "very much expecting to start early in October with the Russians laying the groundwork, and then making a big push in the spring," the publication’s source said.

At the same time, James Rogers, co-founder of the U.K.-based Council on Geostrategy think tank, told Newsweek that Kyiv faces a difficult and long-term dilemma, since Russians "have been learning from their errors" and have a very large resource of human power, which will always complicate the situation. According to him, in the West there were slightly unrealistic expectations about the speed at which Ukrainians will be able to carry out a counteroffensive, because this requires more military equipment. Until such weapons are provided, Ukrainians will always fight in the rear, the expert said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, the General Staff said that the Russian occupiers were conducting a counteroffensive in three directions.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine during counteroffensive operations advanced in the border region of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Urozhaine and are fixed at the borders.