The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) freed the settlement of Urozhaine in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar posted on Telegram.

"Urozhaine has been released. Our defenders are entrenched at the borders. Offensive actions continue," she wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 14, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military had achieved success in Urozhaine in the south of the Donetsk Region.

According to OSINT analysts, the Ukrainian military allegedly controls part of Urozhaine. At the same time, the Russians were pushed outside the village.

The day before, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported that three civilians were evacuated from the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk Region, where fierce fighting was underway.

Kyrylenko said that the Ukrainian military managed to enter the territory of Urozhaine and take out three civilians from the village.

Kyrylenko added that the AFU have not yet established complete control over the village. Therefore, there can be no talk of any stabilization measures now.