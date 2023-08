Ukrainian Airborne Assault Troops have deployed their most powerful unit. The 2nd Airborne Assault Brigade numbering 2.000 people entered the battle near Robotyne, in the southern Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine, apparently in the last few days. This was reported by Forbes on Wednesday, August 16.

The publication writes that the 82nd brigade and its sister assault unit, the 46th brigade, were among the last large units that the Ukrainian General Staff kept in reserve. Thanks to the introduction of these reserves, supported by Marder and Stryker combat vehicles and Challenger 82 tanks, the Ukrainians were able to significantly increase their firepower along one of the main axes of the counteroffensive - from Russian-occupied Robotyne to occupied Melitopol, north of the Black Sea coast.

"But no brigade can fight forever. When the 46th and 82nd brigades retreat to rest, reload and repair, there may not be as powerful fresh brigades to fill them. The counteroffensive may lose momentum," the message said.

Analysts note that the concentration of forces has borne fruit in Kyiv. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a chain of settlements on the road to occupied Mariupol, on the Black Sea coast. Using the experience of Ukrainian forces in Urozhaine, the fighting around Robotyne could lead to quick gains for Ukraine, as there are now two more brigades, especially heavily armed, to bolster the offensive effort, the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, August 16, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Urozhaine and are entrenching at the borders.

We will remind, in the summary of the General Staff for the past day, it was noted that the occupiers made attempts to restore the lost position in the Urozhaine area of the Donetsk Region, but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence reported that the occupiers are not making progress in the Kupyansk direction. In addition, it is noted that Russian operations in the Kupyansk direction do not have a strategic military character.